LDOS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LDOS, WAB, UBER

April 24, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

April 24, 2024 — 01:58 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS), where a total volume of 4,647 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 464,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of LDOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 771,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 4,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 452,400 underlying shares of LDOS. Below is a chart showing LDOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB) saw options trading volume of 5,229 contracts, representing approximately 522,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of WAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 941,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of WAB. Below is a chart showing WAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 88,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $69 strike put option expiring April 26, 2024, with 11,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $69 strike highlighted in orange:

