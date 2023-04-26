Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LCID, SMG, HAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 138,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 19,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 6,090 contracts, representing approximately 609,000 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 13,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,800 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

