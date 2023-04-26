Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LCID, SMG, HAS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 138,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring April 28, 2023, with 19,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) saw options trading volume of 6,090 contracts, representing approximately 609,000 underlying shares or approximately 85.8% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) options are showing a volume of 13,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.4% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 2,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,800 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for LCID options, SMG options, or HAS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of MNOV
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STSB
COM YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.