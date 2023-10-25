Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KRYS, COOP, FCFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS), where a total of 1,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,600 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 3,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) options are showing a volume of 1,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

