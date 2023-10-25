Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KRYS, COOP, FCFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS), where a total of 1,958 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 213,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,600 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP) options are showing a volume of 3,466 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 456,280 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,200 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) options are showing a volume of 1,614 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,245 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KRYS options, COOP options, or FCFS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: USIG Videos
HYMC Historical Stock Prices
BDL Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.