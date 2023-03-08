Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, LMT, CPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 32,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 10,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

