Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, LMT, CPB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), where a total volume of 32,490 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of KR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of KR. Below is a chart showing KR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 5,187 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) options are showing a volume of 10,116 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,700 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KR options, LMT options, or CPB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Bruce Berkowitz Stock Picks
ELNK Insider Buying
HTZ YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.