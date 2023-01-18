Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, COP, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 21,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 25,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JWN options, COP options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Chemicals Dividend Stocks
AMRH Videos
Funds Holding LPTV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.