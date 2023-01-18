Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JWN, COP, BIIB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), where a total volume of 21,318 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.4% of JWN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 5,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,800 underlying shares of JWN. Below is a chart showing JWN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) options are showing a volume of 25,209 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,300 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) options are showing a volume of 5,725 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 572,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $345 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,900 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $345 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JWN options, COP options, or BIIB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

