Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, RIVN, KRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 44,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 7,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 137,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 8,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,300 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 1,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, RIVN options, or KRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

