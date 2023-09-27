Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JNJ, RIVN, KRTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), where a total of 44,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.6% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 7,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,800 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Rivian Automotive Inc (Symbol: RIVN) options are showing a volume of 137,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.3% of RIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 8,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,300 underlying shares of RIVN. Below is a chart showing RIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Karuna Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: KRTX) options are showing a volume of 1,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of KRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 228,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares of KRTX. Below is a chart showing KRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JNJ options, RIVN options, or KRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Largest BDCs by Net Assets
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OVLU
VS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.