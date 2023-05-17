Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, AGYS, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 2,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 1,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 29,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for JACK options, AGYS options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: NOTE YTD Return
SDAG Videos
USD Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.