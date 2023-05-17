News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: JACK, AGYS, PANW

May 17, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK), where a total volume of 2,899 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.1% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 332,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,400 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Agilysys Inc (Symbol: AGYS) options are showing a volume of 1,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 107,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.3% of AGYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 125,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of AGYS. Below is a chart showing AGYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 29,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.2% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 741,800 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

