Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISEE, CAR, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE), where a total volume of 21,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,800 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ISEE options, CAR options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg
Funds Holding IFFT
Funds Holding NSTC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.