Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ISEE, CAR, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in IVERIC bio Inc (Symbol: ISEE), where a total volume of 21,134 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of ISEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 7,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,800 underlying shares of ISEE. Below is a chart showing ISEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 2,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 560,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 518,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ISEE options, CAR options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

