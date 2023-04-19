Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INVH, HUM, CALX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH), where a total volume of 13,469 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of INVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 13,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of INVH. Below is a chart showing INVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 4,509 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 450,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 966,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,500 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
And Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) saw options trading volume of 2,651 contracts, representing approximately 265,100 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 568,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,700 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
