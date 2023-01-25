Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IMAX, PTEN, DASH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX), where a total of 3,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 625,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 11,168 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 50.6% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 18,403 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMAX options, PTEN options, or DASH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

