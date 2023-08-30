Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, EL, REPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 1,543 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 154,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.7% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,200 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) options are showing a volume of 25,697 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,000 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL) options are showing a volume of 3,678 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 493,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

