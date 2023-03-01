Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, HRL, WHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 23,106 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,700 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) options are showing a volume of 8,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of HRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,200 underlying shares of HRL. Below is a chart showing HRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 4,433 contracts, representing approximately 443,300 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $137 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:
