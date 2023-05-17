News & Insights

Markets
IBM

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, DAL, GM

May 17, 2023 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 26,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 49,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 73,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, DAL options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HPAC Insider Buying
 RPUT market cap history
 GTS shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IBM
DAL
GM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.