Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IBM, DAL, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 26,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.2% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 49,611 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 3,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 73,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
