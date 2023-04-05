Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, SPT, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 52,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 336.1% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) options are showing a volume of 13,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.6% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,200 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 29,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 18,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

