Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, SPT, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 52,252 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 336.1% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 15,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Sprout Social Inc (Symbol: SPT) options are showing a volume of 13,869 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.6% of SPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 598,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 8,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,200 underlying shares of SPT. Below is a chart showing SPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 29,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.9% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 18,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HZNP options, SPT options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Ken Fisher Stock Picks
Funds Holding IJH
BSIG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.