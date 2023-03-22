Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, ARES, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 18,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.6% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,300 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 10,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 122,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 11,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HZNP options, ARES options, or CVNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks
GTI Historical Stock Prices
TGH shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.