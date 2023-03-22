Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HZNP, ARES, CVNA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horizon Therapeutics plc (Symbol: HZNP), where a total volume of 18,834 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.6% of HZNP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 783,300 underlying shares of HZNP. Below is a chart showing HZNP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) options are showing a volume of 10,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 122,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 11,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

