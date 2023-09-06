Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUN, LSTR, AYX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN), where a total volume of 11,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.1% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 9,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 957,500 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Landstar System, Inc. (Symbol: LSTR) options are showing a volume of 1,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 140,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73% of LSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of LSTR. Below is a chart showing LSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) saw options trading volume of 19,278 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,214 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,400 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

