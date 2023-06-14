Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUM, NKE, UPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), where a total volume of 20,824 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 262.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 792,025 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,400 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:
Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 116,262 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 120% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 18,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 35,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.8% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 14,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
