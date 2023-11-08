Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HUBS, SGEN, IRBT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS), where a total of 7,614 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 761,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.7% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 720,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 748 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,800 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 13,605 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 98.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,248 contracts, representing approximately 224,800 underlying shares or approximately 93.4% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 240,740 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

