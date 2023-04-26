Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, SPR, BMRC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY), where a total of 3,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 399,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 833,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring April 28, 2023, with 730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,000 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) options are showing a volume of 15,709 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of Marin Bancorp (Symbol: BMRC) options are showing a volume of 519 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 51,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of BMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of BMRC. Below is a chart showing BMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
