Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HRB, WOLF, FLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total volume of 7,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 722,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 10,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 1,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HRB options, WOLF options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Stocks With Potential
LEXX Average Annual Return
MCHI Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.