Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HRB, WOLF, FLNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), where a total volume of 7,228 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 722,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.1% of HRB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,100 underlying shares of HRB. Below is a chart showing HRB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) options are showing a volume of 10,795 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,300 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG) options are showing a volume of 1,314 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 131,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of FLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of FLNG. Below is a chart showing FLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HRB options, WOLF options, or FLNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.