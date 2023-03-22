Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, INTU, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 10,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 9,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 6,526 contracts, representing approximately 652,600 underlying shares or approximately 46% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOG options, INTU options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.