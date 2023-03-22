Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HOG, INTU, SMCI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), where a total of 10,416 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.5% of HOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike put option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,100 underlying shares of HOG. Below is a chart showing HOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 9,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 946,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 6,526 contracts, representing approximately 652,600 underlying shares or approximately 46% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 1,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,200 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HOG options, INTU options, or SMCI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: LOCL Insider Buying
SESN Options Chain
STAY market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.