Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HLT, ADI, JNJ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), where a total of 68,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 392.9% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 35,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 28,846 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 100.8% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,700 underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 30,080 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 52.9% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLT options, ADI options, or JNJ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
