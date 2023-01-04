Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HELE, IMGN, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE), where a total volume of 2,892 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 289,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.5% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,100 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) options are showing a volume of 23,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 19,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 84,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 15,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
