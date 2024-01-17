News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAL, LRCX, MS

January 17, 2024 — 01:21 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total of 44,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.9% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 17,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 5,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 52,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HAL options, LRCX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

