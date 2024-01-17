Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAL, LRCX, MS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL), where a total of 44,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.9% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 17,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:
Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 5,627 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 562,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 854,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:
And Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 52,270 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.7% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82.50 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 5,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,200 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAL options, LRCX options, or MS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TWKS
PRQR YTD Return
CVGW market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.