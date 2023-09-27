Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GVA, SNDX, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), where a total of 2,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of GVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 243,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of GVA. Below is a chart showing GVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 8,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,100 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,066 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GVA options, SNDX options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IWF shares outstanding history
MGR Historical Stock Prices
Regions Financial Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.