News & Insights

Markets
GVA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GVA, SNDX, ENVX

September 27, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), where a total of 2,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of GVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 243,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of GVA. Below is a chart showing GVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 8,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,100 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,066 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GVA options, SNDX options, or ENVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IWF shares outstanding history
 MGR Historical Stock Prices
 Regions Financial Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GVA
SNDX
ENVX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.