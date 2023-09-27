Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GVA, SNDX, ENVX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Granite Construction Inc (Symbol: GVA), where a total of 2,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 236,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 97% of GVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 243,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of GVA. Below is a chart showing GVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) options are showing a volume of 8,925 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 892,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of SNDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 947,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 4,831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,100 underlying shares of SNDX. Below is a chart showing SNDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 36,066 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 567,600 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

