Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, DVN, NEM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 11,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 47,826 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,884 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 31,916 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 339,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
