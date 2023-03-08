Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GPS, DSEY, MMM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), where a total volume of 30,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of GPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 9,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 994,500 underlying shares of GPS. Below is a chart showing GPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
Diversey Holdings Ltd (Symbol: DSEY) saw options trading volume of 1,658 contracts, representing approximately 165,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of DSEY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,100 underlying shares of DSEY. Below is a chart showing DSEY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3M Co (Symbol: MMM) saw options trading volume of 15,110 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 47% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 2,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,100 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
