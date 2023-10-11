Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, TTWO, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 201,448 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 20.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 24,991 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 8,652 contracts, representing approximately 865,200 underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring October 27, 2023, with 1,126 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 158,696 contracts, representing approximately 15.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 8,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 882,200 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
