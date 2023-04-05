Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, PFE, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 229,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 18,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 122,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 30,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 157,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 14,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

