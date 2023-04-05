Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, PFE, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 229,874 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 18,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) options are showing a volume of 122,661 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 30,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 157,001 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 14,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, PFE options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Financial Stocks
TSHA Options Chain
AIQ Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.