Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, KTOS, MCB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total of 238,128 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 33.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring June 23, 2023, with 13,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Symbol: KTOS) saw options trading volume of 4,554 contracts, representing approximately 455,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of KTOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of KTOS. Below is a chart showing KTOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (Symbol: MCB) options are showing a volume of 2,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 263,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of MCB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,900 underlying shares of MCB. Below is a chart showing MCB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

