Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOGL, WBA, CMRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), where a total volume of 6,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 628,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.4% of GOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,700 underlying shares of GOGL. Below is a chart showing GOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 52,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 22,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costamare Inc (Symbol: CMRE) saw options trading volume of 3,254 contracts, representing approximately 325,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of CMRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 716,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,518 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,800 underlying shares of CMRE. Below is a chart showing CMRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
