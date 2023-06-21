Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, SEDG, URI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 12,582 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 138.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 909,815 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) options are showing a volume of 5,954 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 595,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.6% of SEDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 921,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of SEDG. Below is a chart showing SEDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 4,866 contracts, representing approximately 486,600 underlying shares or approximately 51% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 953,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,500 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

