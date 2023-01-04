Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GNRC, M, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC), where a total volume of 9,015 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,500 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 35,983 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 7,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 785,200 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 11,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $197.50 strike call option expiring January 06, 2023, with 563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,300 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $197.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GNRC options, M options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.