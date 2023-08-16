Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, RCUS, FLR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 34,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 152.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 3,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,100 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Arcus Biosciences Inc (Symbol: RCUS) saw options trading volume of 8,716 contracts, representing approximately 871,600 underlying shares or approximately 128.9% of RCUS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,168 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,800 underlying shares of RCUS. Below is a chart showing RCUS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR) options are showing a volume of 25,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.8% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

