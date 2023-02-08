Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GME, META, WIRE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 68,727 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.8% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 3,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 346,700 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 446,343 contracts, representing approximately 44.6 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 38.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 26,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE) saw options trading volume of 1,611 contracts, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares or approximately 106.3% of WIRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of WIRE. Below is a chart showing WIRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GME options, META options, or WIRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.