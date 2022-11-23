Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FSLR, ZM, BBY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 61,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 203.5% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 74,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 180.2% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 492,400 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 49,383 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 138.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring November 25, 2022, with 4,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,100 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, ZM options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.