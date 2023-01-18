Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FRPT, CHK, IBKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 4,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, CHK options, or IBKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

