Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FRPT, CHK, IBKR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 4,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.7% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 639,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) options are showing a volume of 9,117 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) options are showing a volume of 5,254 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 525,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of IBKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of IBKR. Below is a chart showing IBKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, CHK options, or IBKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: VGM Dividend History
RIN Split History
HMTA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.