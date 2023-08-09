Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FMC, VST, AVXL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), where a total volume of 7,342 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.6% of FMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,166 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,600 underlying shares of FMC. Below is a chart showing FMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) options are showing a volume of 15,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) saw options trading volume of 3,804 contracts, representing approximately 380,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 683,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

