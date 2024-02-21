Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, SMCI, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 12,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 193,308 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 17,469 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 124.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

