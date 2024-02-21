Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FIVN, SMCI, TOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN), where a total of 12,425 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 146.9% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 846,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,600 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) saw options trading volume of 193,308 contracts, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares or approximately 126.5% of SMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike put option expiring February 23, 2024, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of SMCI. Below is a chart showing SMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) saw options trading volume of 17,469 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 124.8% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FIVN options, SMCI options, or TOL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
TNTR Videos
SGC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.