FHN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FHN, DAL, DFS

April 19, 2023 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), where a total of 26,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of FHN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,300 underlying shares of FHN. Below is a chart showing FHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 49,983 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 7,605 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 760,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

