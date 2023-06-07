Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FGEN, SNOW, BLNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN), where a total volume of 11,040 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 128.4% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 859,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,100 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 81,278 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 109.3% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 6,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 657,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blink Charging Co (Symbol: BLNK) saw options trading volume of 17,243 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 100% of BLNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 838,500 underlying shares of BLNK. Below is a chart showing BLNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

