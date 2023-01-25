Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FFIV, TSCO, NOW

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV), where a total of 5,894 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 589,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.9% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 487,595 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,400 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) options are showing a volume of 10,838 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 102.4% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,300 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 14,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.4% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
