Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, TSLA, AMC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 137,493 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 710.4% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 8,656 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 865,600 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.6 million contracts, representing approximately 264.7 million underlying shares or approximately 170.6% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 155.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 152,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 245,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.7% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 26,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
