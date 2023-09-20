Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, SCS, SLG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 55,147 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 368.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS) saw options trading volume of 8,707 contracts, representing approximately 870,700 underlying shares or approximately 168.8% of SCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of SCS. Below is a chart showing SCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) saw options trading volume of 21,568 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 144.9% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 10,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
