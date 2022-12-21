Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FDX, DAL, CCL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total of 91,142 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 399.6% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 5,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,100 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 43,530 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 11,382 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 209,395 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 27,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FDX options, DAL options, or CCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.