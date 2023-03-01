Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EVA, M, C

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enviva Inc (Symbol: EVA), where a total of 2,095 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 209,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of EVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 423,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,300 underlying shares of EVA. Below is a chart showing EVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 40,314 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike put option expiring March 03, 2023, with 2,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,800 underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 79,098 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EVA options, M options, or C options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

