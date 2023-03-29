Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ETSY, NKE, WMT

March 29, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 17,439 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 32,289 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 531,700 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 33,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,000 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

