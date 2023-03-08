Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EQIX, GS, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX), where a total volume of 2,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 243,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of EQIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 371,555 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,600 underlying shares of EQIX. Below is a chart showing EQIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 15,074 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 51,786 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 263,000 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

