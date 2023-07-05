Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EPAM, PARA, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total of 4,105 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 410,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 900,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,100 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 51,121 contracts, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 15,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 7,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 739,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

