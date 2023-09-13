Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ENTG, PTCT, IRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), where a total of 7,132 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 713,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.3% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 946,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) options are showing a volume of 2,947 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 294,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.3% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 391,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,000 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) saw options trading volume of 8,284 contracts, representing approximately 828,400 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of IRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,209 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,900 underlying shares of IRM. Below is a chart showing IRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

